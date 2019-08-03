|
Loyce Barnes
Murfreesboro - Loyce R. Barnes, age 95, passed away August 1, 2019 at Alive Hospice, Nashville. She was born in San Angelo, TX on March 30, 1924 and was a resident of Rutherford County since 1946. Retired from Middle Tennessee Medical Center, she was a member of the Church of Christ from early childhood and baptized at the Church of Christ in Dunlap, TN where her father was the minister for a number of years. She attended East Main Street Church of Christ in Murfreesboro.
Loyce was adopted by Rece and Lena Rogers at 5 months of age. Preceded in death by parents; husband of 55 years, J.B. Barnes; and daughter, Barbara Barnes. She is survived by her son, Randall (Polly) Barnes of Nashville; grandchildren, Christie (Mark) George, Rhonda Barnes; and great-grandchildren, Kayla Schildt and Jayden Schildt.
Visitation with the family will be 4:00-8:00 PM, Saturday, August 3, 2019 and 12:00-1:00 PM, Sunday, August 4, 2019 at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home.
Chapel service will be 1:00 PM, Sunday, August 4, 2019 at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home with Bro. Wayne Lankford officiating. Burial will follow in Armstrong Cemetery, Warren County. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
Arrangements are under the direction of Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 820 South Church St., Murfreesboro, TN 37130. 615-893-2422. Please leave online condolences at www.jenningsandayers.com
Published in The Daily News Journal on Aug. 3, 2019