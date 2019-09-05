Services
Jennings & Ayers Funeral Home
820 South Church St
Murfreesboro, TN 37130
(615) 893-2422
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 5, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Jennings & Ayers Funeral Home
820 South Church St
Murfreesboro, TN 37130
View Map
Service
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
Jennings & Ayers Funeral Home
820 South Church St
Murfreesboro, TN 37130
View Map
Loyd Elmore Obituary
Loyd Elmore

Murfreesboro - Loyd William Elmore, Sr., age 86, passed away at his residence September 3, 2019. He was born in Crossville and a resident of Rutherford County. Loyd served in the United States Army and retired from the United States Air Force and worked at the Alvin C. York Medical Center. Loyd was a Christian, loved his family and his little dog.

Loyd was preceded in in death by his parents, Andrew and Lillie Marie Hawn Elmore; brother, Alva Albert Elmore; and sister, Idell Elmore Cox and Elsie Emma Elmore. He is survived by son, Loyd William (Mindy) Elmore, Jr., daughter, Madeline (Paul) Graham; brothers, Chester (Jerhoda) Julius Elmore, Estel Burton (Anna May) Elmore, Riley Ray (Pat) Emore; sisters, Gladys Elizabeth Smith, Barbara Elmore (William) Royal, Beth (Peter) Miller; grandchildren, Sonya (Matt) Kennedy, Carla (Andrew) Ratleph, Alison Elmore, Joseph McCandless, Misty (Ryan) Powell; great-grandchildren, Colin Kennedy, Avery Ratleph, Owen Ratleph, Aiden Powell, Mason Powell, sister-in-law Julia; special friend, Iris Bogle; and special little dog named Lady. He is also survived by numerous nephews, nieces and cousins.

Visitation with the family will be 4:00-7:00 PM, Thursday, September 5, 2019 at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home.

Chapel service will be 11:00 AM, Friday, September 6, 2019 at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home with Bro. Doyle Hayes officiating. Burial will follow in Roselawn Memorial Gardens with family and friends serving as pallbearers.

The family would like to thank the nurses from Alive Hospice, Robin and Lisa for their wonderful care.

Arrangements are under the direction of Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 820 South Church St., Murfreesboro, TN 37130. 615-893-2422. Please leave online condolences at www.jenningsandayers.com.
Published in The Daily News Journal on Sept. 5, 2019
