Loyd Jones
Murfreesboro - We are sad to report the death of Loyd Alex Jones at the young age of 58 on Saturday, August 31, 2019 after a long and courageous struggle with COPD, Cirrhosis of the Liver and other life threatening conditions. Loyd was a life-long resident of Rutherford County and was a member of Big Creek Baptist Church. To all that knew Loyd, his best friend and love of his life was his dog, "Jack".
He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles S. and Carrie Armstrong Jones; brother, Floyd D. Jones and grandparents, Jodie and Mary Josephine Davenport Jones and Rev. Dillard and Allie Mai Fann Armstrong. He is survived by a multitude of loving aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
Visitation with the family will be 1:00 PM until time of chapel service at 3:00 PM, Thursday, September 5, 2019 at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home with Bro. Doyle Hayes officiating. Burial will follow in Coleman Hill Cemetery with family and friends serving as pallbearers.
Arrangements are under the direction of Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 820 South Church St., Murfreesboro, TN 37130. 615-893-2422. Please leave online condolences at www.jenningsandayers.com.
