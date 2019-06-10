|
Lt. Col. "Ret." Ronald Rowlette
Murfreesboro - Lt. Col. "Ret." Ronald Rowlette of Bell Buckle, TN passed away on June 7, 2019. He was a native and lifelong resident of Rutherford County. Ronald retired from the U.S. Army. Ronald attended Horse Mountain Church of Christ.
He was preceded by his parents, William Rowlette and Dorothy Dean Rowlette. He is survived by his wife, Jan Rowlette; son, Wesley (LaCourtney) S. Rowlette; daughter, Jennie "Jason" R. Jones; grandchildren, Gabriel Welsh, Christopher Rowlette, and Raegyn Rowlette.
Visitation will be 1:00 P.M. until 2:00 Tuesday, June 11, 2019 at Jennings & Ayers Funeral Home and Cremation. A chapel service will be at 2:00 P.M. on Tuesday with Mark Pierce officiating. Burial will follow at Evergreen Cemetery with full military honors.
Please leave online condolences at www.jenningsandayers.com Jennings & Ayers Funeral Home and Cremation, 820 S. Church St., Murfreesboro, TN 37130. 615-893-2422.
Published in The Daily News Journal on June 10, 2019