1/
Lucie Boone
1935 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lucie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lucie Boone

Smyrna - Mrs. Lucie Bell Wilkinson Boone, age 84, of Smyrna, TN went to be with the Lord Friday, July 31, 2020. She was born in Davidson Co., TN to the late Robert S. Wilkinson, Sr. and Rubye Waller Wilkinson Joyner. Mrs. Boone retired from First American National Bank as a collateral specialist. She was a faithful member of Highland Heights Church of Christ who she and her husband traveled with throughout the United States. Mrs. Boone loved spending time with her family any time she could.

Mrs. Boone is survived by her husband of 58 years, Jack C. Boone; daughter, Jackie Sherrell and her husband Chuck of LaVergne, TN; son, Roger Boone of Murfreesboro; five grandchildren, J.T. Sherrell and his wife Brooke, Jordan Sherrell and his wife Regan, Skyler Boone, Branson Boone, and Laiklyn Boone; and three great-grandchildren, Benton Sherrell, Landree Sherrell, and Sutton Sherrell. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Bobby Wilkinson.

Due to recent health concerns, services will be kept private.

An online guestbook is available for the family at www.woodfinchapel.com. Woodfin Chapel, Smyrna (615) 459-3254




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily News Journal from Aug. 1 to Aug. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Woodfin Chapel - Smyrna
203 N. Lowry Street
Smyrna, TN 37167
615-459-3254
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Woodfin Chapel - Smyrna

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
August 2, 2020
Lucy Lenoir
Lucie Bell andI were friends since early childhood. Our grandmothers lived next door to each other. We felt like sisters much of the time. Lucie Bell and I traveled and talked and enjoyed each other's company for many years. I will certainly miss knowing my dear old friend is here. I send sympathy to Lucie Bell's family.
Lucy Lenoir
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved