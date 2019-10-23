|
|
Lucille Hayes Delbridge
Murfreesboro - Lucille Hayes Delbridge age 95, passed away Wednesday, October 23, 2019.
Preceded in death by husband John W. Delbridge of whom she was married 45 years. Parents Claude and Vivian Armstrong Hayes; brothers Clyde, Herman and Riley Hayes; sisters Jo Thomas and Mary Haynes; nieces Sherry Kahn and Carol Ryan; nephew Jimmy Hayes.
Survived by nieces Barbara (David) Bozard, Myra Pruitt and Kathy Hayes; nephews Jerry (Martha) Hayes, Robert, Doyle, and Kenneth Hayes.
She graduated from Buchanan High School in the last class of 1943.
A special thanks to all the friends that were so good, Patricia Lowe, Shirley Lane and Doris Ann Jacobs.
Visitation will be Friday, October 25, 2015 at Murfreesboro Funeral Home from 12:00 until 2:00 pm with the funeral service to follow at 2:00 pm with Lewis Perry officiating. Interment to follow at Evergreen Cemetery.
Published in The Daily News Journal from Oct. 23 to Oct. 25, 2019