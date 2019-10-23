Services
Murfreesboro Funeral Home - Murfreesboro
145 Innsbrooke Blvd
Murfreesboro, TN 37128
615-896-2229
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Murfreesboro Funeral Home - Murfreesboro
145 Innsbrooke Blvd
Murfreesboro, TN 37128
Funeral service
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
2:00 PM
Murfreesboro Funeral Home - Murfreesboro
145 Innsbrooke Blvd
Murfreesboro, TN 37128
Lucille Hayes Delbridge

Lucille Hayes Delbridge Obituary
Lucille Hayes Delbridge

Murfreesboro - Lucille Hayes Delbridge age 95, passed away Wednesday, October 23, 2019.

Preceded in death by husband John W. Delbridge of whom she was married 45 years. Parents Claude and Vivian Armstrong Hayes; brothers Clyde, Herman and Riley Hayes; sisters Jo Thomas and Mary Haynes; nieces Sherry Kahn and Carol Ryan; nephew Jimmy Hayes.

Survived by nieces Barbara (David) Bozard, Myra Pruitt and Kathy Hayes; nephews Jerry (Martha) Hayes, Robert, Doyle, and Kenneth Hayes.

She graduated from Buchanan High School in the last class of 1943.

A special thanks to all the friends that were so good, Patricia Lowe, Shirley Lane and Doris Ann Jacobs.

Visitation will be Friday, October 25, 2015 at Murfreesboro Funeral Home from 12:00 until 2:00 pm with the funeral service to follow at 2:00 pm with Lewis Perry officiating. Interment to follow at Evergreen Cemetery.

Murfreesboro Funeral Home and Cremation Services 615-896-2229
Published in The Daily News Journal from Oct. 23 to Oct. 25, 2019
