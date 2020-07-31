1/
Lucius Herron
Lucius Herron

Murfreesboro - age 72 d. 07/28/2020

Survived by wife of 24 years, Linda Herron; Daughters, Daphne Williams (Michael), Marsha Isip (Victor); Sons, Micah Elisha, Jadon Obadiah, and James Quincy; Sister, Ann Herron; 7 Grandchildren; Host of other relatives and friends.

Family visit Tuesday 08/04/20 10-11 AM, with funeral to follow at MJ Edwards Funeral Home, 1165 Airways, Memphis, TN, 38114, Bro Chris Turner eulogist. Interment Memphis National Cemetery, 1:00 PM.

Hellum Funeral Home, Inc., 615-893-4323, in charge of arrangements.




Published in The Daily News Journal from Jul. 31 to Aug. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Hellum Funeral Home, Inc.
611 South Highland Avenue
Murfreesboro, TN 37130
615-893-4323
