Or Copy this URL to Share

Lucius Herron



Murfreesboro - age 72 d. 07/28/2020



Survived by wife of 24 years, Linda Herron; Daughters, Daphne Williams (Michael), Marsha Isip (Victor); Sons, Micah Elisha, Jadon Obadiah, and James Quincy; Sister, Ann Herron; 7 Grandchildren; Host of other relatives and friends.



Family visit Tuesday 08/04/20 10-11 AM, with funeral to follow at MJ Edwards Funeral Home, 1165 Airways, Memphis, TN, 38114, Bro Chris Turner eulogist. Interment Memphis National Cemetery, 1:00 PM.



Hellum Funeral Home, Inc., 615-893-4323, in charge of arrangements.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store