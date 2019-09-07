Services
Woodfin Chapel - Smyrna
203 N. Lowry Street
Smyrna, TN 37167
615-459-3254
Lucy Porter
Visitation
Sunday, Sep. 8, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Woodfin Chapel
203 N. Lowry Street
Smyrna, TN
Graveside service
Monday, Sep. 9, 2019
10:00 AM
Middle Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery
Lucy Porter


1944 - 2019
Lucy Porter Obituary
Lucy Porter

LaVergne -

Lucy Gray Porter, age 75 of LaVergne passed away on Wednesday September 4, 2019. She was a native of Nashville, and was preceded in death by her parents, Maurice Wilson and Ladye Primm Hurt, and her husband Terry Porter who passed away in 2018. Mrs. Porter had worked many different jobs throughout her lifetime, and her husband was career military man.

She is survived by sons, Bryan Porter and his wife Lynette of Smyrna, Barry Porter and his fiancé Amy Eskew Flores of Murfreesboro, Mike Porter and his wife Tabitha of Murfreesboro. Grandchildren are Hailey, Sarah, Winter, Steven and Summer and her sister and brother-in-law Donna and Edwin Griffin.

Visitation will be from 2pm until 4pm Sunday at Woodfin Chapel, Smyrna. Graveside Service is at 10am Monday at Middle Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery. 615-459-3254. www.woodfinchapel.com
Published in The Daily News Journal on Sept. 7, 2019
