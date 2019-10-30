Services
Luther "Butch" Coppage

Luther "Butch" Coppage

Murfreesboro - Age 72, August 29, 2019

Born in Murfreesboro to Luther "Snooks" and Lena Jarrett Coppage who both preceded him in death. He is survived by devoted wife of more than 52 years, Patricia Ann Mack Coppage; son, Luther "Buddy" Coppage III; granddaughter, Celina Coppage; other relatives and friends.

Visitation Saturday, November 2, 11-12 p.m., memorial to follow at Key Memorial United Methodist Church, 806 E. State Street. Interment, Evergreen Cemetery.

Scales & Sons Funeral Home, 615-893-1313, scalesandsons.com.
Published in The Daily News Journal from Oct. 30 to Oct. 31, 2019
