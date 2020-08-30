1/1
Lyle R. Bennett
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lyle's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lyle R. Bennett

Hendersonville - August 21, 2020 Lyle R. Bennett Sr. departed peacefully to his next adventure. He grew up in Murfreesboro TN. Schooling at Central High, playing football and wrestling. and then off to college at BYU. He had a large family consisting of 4 girls and 5 boys. He was a family man, master, teacher and entrepreneur. When he started traveling, he then became a student of the world, savoring life and experiences. Lyle loved life and we loved Lyle. Those that know him are asked to join his family and wife Kelly Tolson in a celebration of life September 6, 2020 2:30-7 p.m. Details can be found by joining our Facebook group: Lyle Loved Life or by emailing: lylelovedlife@gmail.com. A full obituary is available at: https://www.austinandbell.com/obituaries/Lyle-Bennett/#!/Obituary




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Tennessean on Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
6
Celebration of Life
02:30 - 07:00 PM
Details by emailing: lylelovedlife@gmail.com
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Austin & Bell Funeral Home Hendersonville
104 Sanders Ferry Rd.
Hendersonville, TN 37075
(615) 822-4442
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Austin & Bell Funeral Home Hendersonville

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved