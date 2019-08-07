|
Lynda Eisbrenner
Smyrna - Lynda G. Eisbrenner, age 73, of Smyrna, TN, went to be with the Lord on Monday, August 5, 2019. A native of Amarillo, TX, she was the daughter of the late J.C. and Claudine Bretthauer Jones. She was also preceded in death by her son Justin Eisbrenner; her sister Jeannie Caperton; and her brother Michael Williams.
Funeral services will be Thursday at 12:00 noon at Woodfin Chapel in Smyrna. A graveside service will take place Thursday at 2:00 p.m. at Christ Church Cemetery in Nashville.
She is survived by her loving husband of 41 years, Robert Eisbrenner; brothers, Danny Williams and Terry Williams; sister, Rebecca Rahman; along with numerous nieces and nephews.
Lynda's nickname in school was "Bubbles," and it was a characteristic that stayed with her and perfectly described her personality. She loved the beach! She was a beautiful person with a beautiful smile and will be greatly missed by all those who knew her.
Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
Visitation will be Thursday from 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 noon at Woodfin Chapel in Smyrna.
Published in The Daily News Journal on Aug. 7, 2019