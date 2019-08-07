Services
Woodfin Chapel - Smyrna
203 N. Lowry Street
Smyrna, TN 37167
615-459-3254
For more information about
Lynda Eisbrenner
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Woodfin Chapel - Smyrna
203 N. Lowry Street
Smyrna, TN 37167
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019
12:00 PM
Woodfin Chapel - Smyrna
203 N. Lowry Street
Smyrna, TN 37167
View Map
Graveside service
Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019
2:00 PM
Christ Church Cemetery
Nashville, TN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Lynda Eisbrenner
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lynda Eisbrenner


1945 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lynda Eisbrenner Obituary
Lynda Eisbrenner

Smyrna - Lynda G. Eisbrenner, age 73, of Smyrna, TN, went to be with the Lord on Monday, August 5, 2019. A native of Amarillo, TX, she was the daughter of the late J.C. and Claudine Bretthauer Jones. She was also preceded in death by her son Justin Eisbrenner; her sister Jeannie Caperton; and her brother Michael Williams.

Funeral services will be Thursday at 12:00 noon at Woodfin Chapel in Smyrna. A graveside service will take place Thursday at 2:00 p.m. at Christ Church Cemetery in Nashville.

She is survived by her loving husband of 41 years, Robert Eisbrenner; brothers, Danny Williams and Terry Williams; sister, Rebecca Rahman; along with numerous nieces and nephews.

Lynda's nickname in school was "Bubbles," and it was a characteristic that stayed with her and perfectly described her personality. She loved the beach! She was a beautiful person with a beautiful smile and will be greatly missed by all those who knew her.

Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.

Visitation will be Thursday from 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 noon at Woodfin Chapel in Smyrna.

An online guestbook is available at www.woodfinchapel.com

615-459-3254
Published in The Daily News Journal on Aug. 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lynda's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now