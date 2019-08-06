Services
Woodfin Funeral Chapel
1488 LASCASSAS PIKE
Murfreesboro, TN 37130
(615) 893-5151
Lynda Fortner
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019
5:00 PM
Third Baptist Church
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019
6:00 PM
Third Baptist Church
Lynda Fortner


1947 - 2019
Lynda Fortner Obituary
Lynda Fortner

Murfreesboro - Lynda Sue Fuller Fortner, age 72, died Sunday, August 4th, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. She was a native of Kingsport, TN and moved to Murfreesboro to be closer to her daughter and family 16 years ago. She was a member of Third Baptist Church, and Bloomingdale Baptist Church in Kingsport. While in Kingsport, she was employed by Indian Path Hospital and Kingsport Neurology. In Murfreesboro she worked for Dr. Warren Langworthy.

Mrs. Fortner was a sweet spirit who loved the Lord and touched many lives. She started the first M.A.D.D. Chapter in Sullivan County after the death of her son. She spoke across the state of behalf of M.A.D.D.

Mrs. Fortner is preceded in death by her parents, Walter J. and Margaret Fuller, and a son, David L. Fortner. She is survived by her loving husband of 55 years, Charles D. Fortner; daughter, Shannon (Dean) Everhart; grandchildren, Rebekah (Ross) Davidson and Riley Everhart; great-grandson, Briggs Davidson; sister, Pat Patrick; brothers, Jack Fuller and Rick Fuller; nieces and nephews Emily, Megan, Brittany, Josh, Ryan, and Cody Fuller; and a great-nephew, Lofton Fuller.

A Celebration of Life will be held Thursday, August 8th, 2019 at 6:00 PM at Third Baptist Church with visitation one hour prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Third Baptist Church, 410 McKnight Dr., Murfreesboro, TN 37129.

The family would like to thank the staff at NHC Murfreesboro and Caris Hospice for their loving care of Mrs. Fortner.

Woodfin Memorial Chapel, (615) 893-5151
Published in The Daily News Journal on Aug. 6, 2019
