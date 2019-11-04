Resources
McMinnville - Mr. Lynn Green, age 63, passed away Sunday, October 27th. He is survived by his mother, Doris Green; children, Johnnie Green, Jeremy (Aretha) Kubera and Gina Lynn (Gary) Heil; sisters, Bernice Rogers, Grace Green and Ladonna (Timothy) Dammond; along with a host of other relatives and friends.

Family Visitation for Mr. Green will be held Friday, October 8th at Nelson & Sons Chapel Murfreesboro 448 East Burton Street, 2:00 pm - 5:00 pm. Services are in the care of Nelson & Sons Chapel Murfreesboro.
