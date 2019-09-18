Services
Woodfin Funeral Chapel
1488 LASCASSAS PIKE
Murfreesboro, TN 37130
(615) 893-5151
For more information about
Mable Naron
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Woodfin Funeral Chapel
1488 LASCASSAS PIKE
Murfreesboro, TN 37130
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
10:00 AM
Woodfin Funeral Chapel
1488 LASCASSAS PIKE
Murfreesboro, TN 37130
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mable Naron
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mable Naron


1931 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mable Naron Obituary
Mable Naron

Murfreesboro - Mable Pope Naron, age 88, of Murfreesboro, TN, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, September 14, 2019. A native of Rutherford County, she was preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Willie Belle Simmons Pope; husband, James Edmund Naron; son, Randal Naron; and her brothers, Cecil Pope and James Pope.

Funeral services will be Saturday at 10:00 a.m. at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Brother Sam Epley will officiate. Burial will be in Evergreen Cemetery.

She is survived by her daughter, Sheryl Naron; daughters-in-law, Tamara Naron and Su-Jen Wu; grandchildren, James Edmond Naron and his wife Rachel, Jessica Lynn Harvey and her husband Joel, and Andrew Trout; and great-grandchildren, Kaylee Grace Naron, Addison Lin Harvey, Preston James Naron, Parker Le Harvey, and Tyler Kai Harvey.

Mrs. Naron was a member of Temple Baptist Church. She was a 1949 graduate of Murfreesboro Central High School and was a retired Insurance Underwriter with Alexander & Alexander Insurance.

Evan Glenn, Warren Naron, Ferris Belcher, and James Lawrence will serve as pallbearers.

Memorials in memory of Mrs. Naron can be made to the Animal Rescue Corps in Lebanon, TN.

Visitation will be Friday from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Woodfin Memorial Chapel.

An online guestbook is available at www.woodfinchapel.com

615-893-5151
Published in The Daily News Journal on Sept. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mable's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now