Mable Naron
Murfreesboro - Mable Pope Naron, age 88, of Murfreesboro, TN, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, September 14, 2019. A native of Rutherford County, she was preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Willie Belle Simmons Pope; husband, James Edmund Naron; son, Randal Naron; and her brothers, Cecil Pope and James Pope.
Funeral services will be Saturday at 10:00 a.m. at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Brother Sam Epley will officiate. Burial will be in Evergreen Cemetery.
She is survived by her daughter, Sheryl Naron; daughters-in-law, Tamara Naron and Su-Jen Wu; grandchildren, James Edmond Naron and his wife Rachel, Jessica Lynn Harvey and her husband Joel, and Andrew Trout; and great-grandchildren, Kaylee Grace Naron, Addison Lin Harvey, Preston James Naron, Parker Le Harvey, and Tyler Kai Harvey.
Mrs. Naron was a member of Temple Baptist Church. She was a 1949 graduate of Murfreesboro Central High School and was a retired Insurance Underwriter with Alexander & Alexander Insurance.
Evan Glenn, Warren Naron, Ferris Belcher, and James Lawrence will serve as pallbearers.
Memorials in memory of Mrs. Naron can be made to the Animal Rescue Corps in Lebanon, TN.
Visitation will be Friday from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Woodfin Memorial Chapel.
Published in The Daily News Journal on Sept. 18, 2019