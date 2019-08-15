|
|
Marcia Jenkins
Lascassas - Marcia Copeland Jenkins age 62, passed away on Monday, August 12, 2019. She was born in Nashville, TN on August 25, 1956 to the late Bill and Edie Copeland. She is preceded in death by her sister, Pamela Copeland.
She is survived by her husband, Nelson Jenkins; son, Craig Jacks and wife Melissa; daughter, Amy Sherwood and husband Chris; step-son, Josh Jenkins and wife Carie. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Marleigh and Jesse Jacks, Maggie and Jayden Sherwood, Madison and Hannah Warta, and Hudson and Collin Jenkins.
She attended Riverdale High School and graduated from Harding University with a degree in accounting. She was a devoted member of Kingwood Heights Church of Christ for many years. Dear friend to many. Forever in our hearts.
Please join us for visitation 2:00-4:00 PM with a memorial service following at 4:00 PM for Marcia at Kingwood Heights Church of Christ on Saturday, August 17, 2019. Donations may be made to the , , , or any charitable organization of your choice in Marcia's memory.
I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith.
-2 Timothy 4:7
Published in The Daily News Journal on Aug. 15, 2019