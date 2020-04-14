|
|
Marcile Mitchell Hairston
Murfreesboro - Marcile Mitchell Hairston, 91, of Murfreesboro, Tennessee, passed away at home on April 11, 2020, surrounded by the love of her family. She was a vibrant, joyful person who lived a full life filled with laughter, love and a close relationship to God.
Marcile was born in Lauderdale County, Alabama, on August 25, 1928 the last of 15 children. She married in Oak Ridge, Tennessee in 1947 and raised 8 children. Along with her husband and children, Marcile lived in the Netherlands, the Philippines and multiple states within the US before settling finally in Tennessee. She was a member of North Boulevard Church of Christ in Murfreesboro, Tennessee.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Alta and James Mitchell, 14 siblings and her husband of 42 years, James J. Hairston, Jr. She is survived by 7 daughters and 1 son: Cheryl Merry (Randy), Elizabeth Morris (Bob), Ruth Pacheco (Larry), Jean Bowen, Anne Bowles (Jim), Marieke Castellanos (Tony), James J. Hairston III (Lea) and Peggy Cook (Bob); 16 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; and beloved nephews and cousins.
While her family mourns her loss, they are joyful in the knowledge that she is at peace and in the arms of her Lord and Savior. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting that any donations are sent to North Boulevard Church of Christ, or a church of your choosing, in her name.
A graveside service will be held for the immediate family at 2:00 p.m. on April 24, 2020, at Berry Hill Cemetery in Berry Hill, Virginia. There will be no formal visitation due to current state restrictions. The family is planning a Celebration of Life at a later date.
Published in The Daily News Journal from Apr. 14 to Apr. 15, 2020