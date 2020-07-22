Margaret Ann Harris Powers
Franklin, TN - Mrs. Margaret Ann (Harris) Powers, age 74, of Franklin, TN, passed away Tue., July 21, 2020. Margaret was born to Henry Dennis and Annie Margaret Whitsett Harris. She was one of eight children and was affectionately known to her family and some friends as Sue.
Mrs. Powers is survived by her loving husband of nearly 50 years, Ray Powers; son and daughter-in-law, Nathan and Cary Powers; two grandchildren, Henry and Charlotte Powers; sisters, Jane Clark, Linda Farris, Pat (Joe) Moore, Debbie (Mike) Williams; brothers, Buddy (Connie) Harris, Ken "Coonie" Harris; numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews. In addition to her parents, Margaret was also preceded in death by a brother, Billy Harris.
Margaret was a graduate of Central High School in Shelbyville, TN and retired after 26 years with Bell South of Nashville. Following her retirement, she worked for a number of years with her husband, Ray, at Central Woodwork in Nashville.
Margaret found no greater joy than spending time with her grandchildren, always bringing them candy and treats. She loved to travel and was a collector of dishes and silver. Margaret always enjoyed a good steak dinner as well as a good laugh. She was a loving wife, devoted mother, and adoring grandmother. She will be greatly missed.
Family members will receive friends on Fri., July 24, 2020 from 4:00 until 8:00 p.m. at Lawrence Funeral Home. Graveside services will be conducted at 11:00 am on Sat., July 25, 2020 at Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church Cemetery in the Mt. Pleasant Community of Rutherford County with Rev. Bobby Maxwell officiating. Burial will immediately follow.
Honorary pallbearers will be her nephews, Shannon Harris, Will Farris, Jerome Farris, Brad Clark, Mick Williams and Lee Moore.
Memorial Donations may be made to Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church Cemetery, P. O. Box 85, Rockvale, TN 37153.
LAWRENCE FUNERAL HOME and CREMATION SERVICES, Chapel Hill, TN, 931-364-2233 (www.lawrencefuneral.net
) in charge of arrangements.