Margaret Ann Smith
Murfreesboro - Margaret Ann Smith, age 91, of Murfreesboro, TN passed away February 14, 2019 while in the tender care of the community at Adam's Place in Murfreesboro, TN.
Miss Smith graduated Central High School in Murfreesboro, TN in 1945. She was a 1949 graduate with a BA from Vanderbilt University. She held a master's degree of Religious Education from Southwestern Baptist Seminary in 1953, and a master's from Middle Tennessee University (formerly State Teachers College) with a degree in Education.
She served as a Youth Director of First Baptist Church in Chattanooga, TN, followed by 55 years in education in Latin, English, and Spanish. She first starting teaching at Green Cove Springs near Jacksonville, FL. Returning to Tennessee she taught at the following schools in the Nashville/Middle TN area: Murfreesboro City School, Goodlettsville High School, Hillwood High School, John Trotwood Moore, Hillsboro High School, Montgomery Bell Academy, Davidson Academy, Smyrna High School, LaVergne High School, and ending her education career at Cedar Hall School in Christiana, TN.
In 1963, she was the recipient of the Fulbright Scholarship to study at the American Academy in Rome. Additionally, in 2006 she was awarded the Dr. Elizabeth Watkins' National Latin Teacher of the Year. In 2006, the library at Cedar Hall School in Christiana, TN, was co-named The Gordan/Smith Library.
She was a long time member of First Baptist Church, a member of the Craddock Study Club, the Garden Lovers' Flower Club, and a long term season ticket holder and fan of Vanderbilt men's basketball. She taught for many years in church and civic groups, as well as chairing the Southern Association of Secondary and Collegiate Evaluations.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Bob and Etta Smith, her brother, Kenneth Smith, her sister Muriel Branson and her great niece Amy (Branson) Travino. She is survived by her nephews Steve Branson of Murfreesboro, Mark Branson (Adrianne) of Jackson, MS, and her niece Patti Hale (Steve) of Smyrna along with a combined 9 great-grand nephews and nieces.
Visitation with family will be held at Woodfin Chapel on Lascassas Pk., Murfreesboro beginning at 12:30 PM on Saturday, February 23, 2019. A celebration of her life will begin at 2:00 PM, officiated by Dr. Noel Schoonmaker of First Baptist Church of Murfreesboro. A private graveside service for family only will follow at Roselawn Memorial Gardens.
Memorial gifts can be given to First Baptist Church, 200 East Main St., Murfreesboro, TN 37130, or Cedar Hill School, 3552 Rock Springs Rd., Christiana, TN 37037 for the Gordan and Smith Library toward the purchase of books.
Published in The Daily News Journal on Feb. 21, 2019