Margaret Anne Trimm Bachus
Winter Park, FL - Margaret Anne Trimm Bachus, 77, of Winter Park, FL and formerly of Murfreesboro,TN was tragically struck and killed by a vehicle while on an afternoon walk on April 28, 2020.
Margaret was a 1960 graduate of Murfreesboro Central High School where she was very active in the Drama Club, and a member of the cheerleading squad. She graduated from MTSU and received her MFA in Theater from the University of Florida. She had a lengthy career in theater as a performer and playwright. She authored a children's book, "A Is For Awful", in memory of her mother whom she lost to Alzheimer's in 2007, and hosted an annual family Flag Day festival in memory of her father who died in 1970. She was currently working on a book of photographs taken during afternoon walks while quarantined for COVID-19.
She was preceded in death by her parents: Virgil and Margaret Trimm of Murfreesboro, granddaughter Kenzi Bachus of Denver Co, and nephew Ben Roose of Gainesville, FL.
She is survived by three children: Kirk (Marsha) Bachus, Gainesville FL, Kyle (Jessica) Bachus, Denver CO, and Kara Bachus, Sanford FL; seven grandchildren: Ryan & Sage Bachus, Bailey, Kamden & Karson Bachus, and Kaden & Kylie Sidman; two great grandchildren: Weston & Mackenna Bachus; two sisters: Bonnye Trimm Roose (Larry) of Gainesville, FL and Sharri Trimm Chappell of Nashville, TN; three nephews & nieces: Candace Chappell, Chaz Chappell and Chris Roose (Cassady); one great-nephew: Miles Roose; two kitties: April & Addie.
A private family memorial will be held at a later date.
Memorials may be made to:
Kenzi's Causes, 730 Colorado Blvd. Suite 200, Denver Co 80206 or online at www.kenziscauses.org or to
Heart String: Making sure no child is ever left behind in a vehicle. [email protected]
Published in The Daily News Journal from May 2 to May 3, 2020