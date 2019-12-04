|
|
Margaret Brandon
Murfreesboro - Mrs. Margaret Catherine Smith Brandon, age 79, formerly of Chattanooga, TN passed away Tuesday, December 3, 2019. She was born in Murfreesboro, TN to the late James Whitaker and Loudelia Blankenship Smith. Mrs. Brandon was a 1957 graduate of Central High School and 1961 graduate of MTSU with a bachelor's degree in Home Economics. She was a member of Mt. Tabor Cumberland Presbyterian Church in Murfreesboro and attended Brainerd Presbyterian Church in Chattanooga for over 50 years. Mrs. Brandon worked for the UT Ag Extension office in Grundy County and taught sewing in Adult Education in Chattanooga. Mrs. Brandon retired as a real estate agent. She was a member of the Chattanooga Area - Home and Community of Family and Consumer Science Association of America for over 50 years. Mrs. Brandon and her friends enjoyed travelling with the Lolligaggers out of Murfreesboro. She had a big heart and will be dearly missed by all who knew her.
Mrs. Brandon is survived by her children, Ray Coffman Brandon II of Berlin, Germany and Suzanne Brandon Moss of Murfreesboro; grandchildren, Will Moss, Catherine Moss, and Matt Moss; siblings, Rebecca "Becky" Davis of Murfreesboro, Virginia "Jenny" Travis of Murfreesboro, and Don Newman of Belle Meade, TN; and nieces and nephews, Whit Davis, Lou Davis, Martha Smith, and Chas Travis. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her step-mother, Sara Smith; husband, Ray Coffman Brandon; and son-in-law, Shawn Moss.
Visitation with the family will be Sunday, December 8, 2019 from 1:00pm ct until 2:00pm ct at Mt. Tabor Cumberland Presbyterian Church. A Celebration of Life will be held Sunday, December 8, 2019 at 2:00pm ct at Mt. Tabor Cumberland Presbyterian Church.
An online guestbook is available for the family at www.woodfinchapel.com. Woodfin Memorial Chapel (615) 893-5151
Published in The Daily News Journal from Dec. 4 to Dec. 6, 2019