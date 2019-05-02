|
Margaret E. "Peg" Lyttle
Smyrna, TN - Margaret E. "Peg" Lyttle, age 92, of Aurora, Indiana passed away on Sunday, April 28, 2019 in Smyrna, Tennessee, after a struggle with cancer.
She was born September 9, 1926 in Aurora, IN, daughter of the late Luther Rice Sr. and Mary (Kramer) Rice.
After a few years at Seagram's, Peg's working career was at the Aurora Telephone Company, then at the United Telephone Company in Lawrenceburg, IN.
Peg and Ray were longtime pillars of Mt. Tabor United Methodist Church. They were active with their sons in sports and Boy Scouts. They enjoyed boating, camping, travel, and cards with friends and neighbors.
Peg is survived by her sister, Janet (Rice) Howze of Smyrna, Tennessee; sons David (Cindy) Lyttle of Batesville, Indiana, Melvin (Suzan) Lyttle of Northern Kentucky, Dan (Virginia) Lyttle of Iowa; grandchildren, Brian, Scott, Jill, Brad, Anne and Tim; great grandchildren, Karsyn, Maesyn, Grace, Gwenyth, Corinne, Anthony, Morgan and Kaelan.
Peg was preceded in death by her parents Luther and Ellen Rice; husband, Herbert Ray Lyttle; sister Leola in 1936 and brothers, Luther Jr. "Red" and William "Bill" Rice.
Friends will be received Thursday, May 2, 2019 from 5:00-8:00 pm at the Mt. Tabor United Methodist Church, 9670 Mt. Tabor Rd., Aurora, Indiana.
Services will be held Friday at 11:00 am at the Church, with Rev. Debbie Beason officiating.
Interment will follow in the River View Cemetery, Aurora, Indiana.
Contributions may be made to the Mt. Tabor UMC or Aurora Life Squad. If unable to attend services, please call the funeral home office at (812) 926-1450 and we will notify the family of your donation with a card.
Published in The Daily News Journal on May 2, 2019