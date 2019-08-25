|
|
Margaret E. Oppelt Perry
Smyrna - Margaret E. Oppelt Perry, age 82 of Smyrna was born November 17, 1936 in Chicago, IL, the daughter of Clarence and Sophia Cicenas Oppelt. She attended Thornton Township High School, and upon graduation began working there as the bookstore manager. March 16, 1968, Margaret married Travis Perry of Glendale, CA and these 2 city kids began their lives in small towns. Margaret loved to volunteer while she was a stay-at-home mom to their two children. She was always active in church, loved to sing in choirs, and volunteered as a room-mother. Margaret was also passionate about helping adults learn to read and would seek out people to help wherever they lived. She was always ready to play a great game of pinochle and loved to take road trips. Margaret and Travis are members of the Kedron United Methodist Church.
Margaret is survived by her husband, Travis; her children Scott Perry of Irving, TX and Lori and husband Chris Heiselman of Smyrna; her sister Lucille and husband Phil Halm; and her beloved grand dogs. Margaret was preceded in death by her parents, her stepmother Georgia Pansy, sister Marian Poska, and brothers William and Douglas Oppelt.
In Lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Kedron United Methodist Church; 6650 Kedron Church Rd, Smyrna, TN 37167, or the Senior Activity Center of Smyrna; 100 Raikes St, Smyrna, TN 37167
Celebration of life service will be 1:00pm Sunday September 1, 2019 at Senior Activity Center of Smyrna Visitation will follow the service till 4pm. www.woodfinchapel.com
Published in The Daily News Journal on Aug. 25, 2019