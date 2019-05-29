|
|
Margaret Harris Holder
Murfreesboro - Margaret J. Harris Holder, age 87. Passed away Monday, May 27, 2019.
Preceded in death by her parents, Sam Howard and Mattie Belle Knox Harris, brother, Charles Franklin Harris and sister, Mary Pearl Harris.
Survived by husband, Jessie Edwin Holder, sons, Thomas (Dottie) Holder and Dwight (Mandi) Holder, grandchildren Steven (Rachael) Holder, Michael Wood and Mischell Wood, great-grandson Sawyer Holder, sister, Sylvia Demumbreum, nieces, nephews and too many friends to mention.
Mrs. Holder was a member of Westview Church of Christ.
Visitation with the family will be Wednesday, May 29, 2019 from 4-8pm at Murfreesboro Funeral Home. Funeral services will be 10 am, Thursday, May 30, 2019 at Murfreesboro Funeral Home. Interment to follow at Roselawn Memorial Gardens. Pallbearers family, Ernest Demumbreum, Steve Holder, Mike Harris, Michael Wood, Eddie Harris and Kenneth
Davis. Murfreesboro Funeral Home and Cremation SErvices. 615-896-2229
Published in The Daily News Journal on May 29, 2019