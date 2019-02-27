Margaret Imogene Jamison Adams



Murfreesboro - Margaret Imogene Jamison Adams, age 99, a lifelong native of Rutherford County went home to be with the Lord on February 26, 2019.



She was married to Robert H. Adams, Sr. for 47 years before his death in 1980. She was a retired nurse from Rutherford County Hospital.



She was preceded in death by her loving husband Robert, her parentsWilliam R. and Hattie Shipp Jamison, brother William Earl Jamison, infant daughters Mary Jean and Patsy Ann Adams.



Survivors include sons, Robert H. (Charlaine) Adams, Jr., Billy Joe (Geraldine) Adams, Sr., Earl Wayne )Betty) Adams, daughter Patsy (Joe Frank) Jernigan, all from Murfreesboro.



Also Survived by sister, Lora Jamison York.



She is also survived by thirteen grandchildren, seventeen great-grandchildren and nine great-great-grandchildren.



Mrs. Adams was a member of Taylors Chapel Baptist Church. She was the most loving, caring mother and grandmother and was always thinking of and caring for others. She enjoyed cooking for her family, canning anything and everything and her beautiful flower gardens. She will be remembered with such love for all who knew her.



Visitation will be from 10:00 A.M. until 12:00 P.M. on Thursday, February 28, 2019 at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home and Cremation. A chapel service will be 12:00 P.M. on Thursday, February, 28, 2019 at Jennings and Ayers with Nickey Nichols officiating. Burial will follow at Roselawn Memorial Gardens with family and friends serving as active pallbearers.



In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Alive Hospice in Murfreesboro, or the .



Jennings and Ayers is in charge of the arrangements. Please leave online condolences for the family at www.jenningsandayers.com Jennings & Ayers Funeral and Cremation, 820 S. Church St., Murfreesboro, TN 37130. 615-893-2422 Published in The Daily News Journal on Feb. 27, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary