Margaret Louise Ross Henley
Mt. Juliet, TN - Margaret Louise Ross Henley, age 84 of Mt. Juliet, TN, passed away on Wednesday, May 8, 2019. She was the wife of 64 years to Jimmy Eugene Henley who died only hours after her death. Mrs. Henley was a native of Rutherford County, and was the daughter of the late Robert Burton Ross, Sr., and Mattie Vera Victory Ross. She was also preceded in death by her brothers, Dudley, Owen, Melvin, and Robert B. Ross, Jr., and sisters, Christine Davis, Gracie Hall, Estell McPeak, Evie Lee Patterson, Vera Tucker, and Rachel Barnes.
Mrs. Henley is survived by her sons, Randy Henley and his wife Anita of Murfreesboro, TN and Ricky Henley and his wife Rhonda of Mt. Juliet, TN; sister, Faye Ross Fusting of Smyrna, TN; grandchildren, Jamey and Christopher Henley, Chelsey Brown, and Alaina Hickey; great-grandchildren, Charley Brown and Swayze Brown.
Visitation will be Monday, May 13, 2019 from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM, and Tuesday, May 14, 2019 from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM at Living Springs Baptist Church, 4559 Weakley Lane Mt. Juliet, TN 37122. Funeral service will be held 11:00 AM Tuesday May 14, 2019 at Living Springs Baptist Church with Rev. Edgar Boles officiating. Graveside service will be 1:30 PM at Hermitage Memorial Gardens. Christopher Henley, Bubba Sanders, Robert and Rodney Murphy, Jeff Marsh, and Jonathon Hickey will serve as pallbearers.
Mrs. Henley was a member of Living Springs Baptist Church, and was a homemaker.
An online guestbook for the Henley family is available at www.woodfinchapel.com.
Woodfin Chapel, Smyrna. 615-459-3254.
Published in The Daily News Journal on May 12, 2019