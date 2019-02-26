Services
Murfreesboro Funeral Home - Murfreesboro
145 Innsbrooke Blvd
Murfreesboro, TN 37128
615-896-2229
Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret Keller
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret Mary Keller

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Margaret Mary Keller Obituary
Margaret Mary Keller

Murfreesboro - Margaret Mary Keller, age 83 of Murfreesboro, TN went home to be with the Lord on Monday, February 25, 2019.

She was preceded in death by her parents: William and Janet Waddell Gibb and her husband: Leslie Keller.

She is survived by her daughter: Linda (Dwayne) Manning, Sons: Mark (Ann) Keller, Alan Keller, 6 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren.

Murfreesboro Funeral Home is honored to serve the Keller family.

Murfreesboro Funeral Home and Cremation Services 615-896-2229
Published in The Daily News Journal on Feb. 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now