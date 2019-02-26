|
Margaret Mary Keller
Murfreesboro - Margaret Mary Keller, age 83 of Murfreesboro, TN went home to be with the Lord on Monday, February 25, 2019.
She was preceded in death by her parents: William and Janet Waddell Gibb and her husband: Leslie Keller.
She is survived by her daughter: Linda (Dwayne) Manning, Sons: Mark (Ann) Keller, Alan Keller, 6 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren.
Murfreesboro Funeral Home is honored to serve the Keller family.
Murfreesboro Funeral Home and Cremation Services 615-896-2229
Published in The Daily News Journal on Feb. 26, 2019