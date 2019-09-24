|
Marian Grace Muscatell
Nashville - Marian Grace Muscatell, 86, passed away peacefully on September 16, 2019.
She was born November 13, 1932 in Green Island, NY to John and Dorothy Machnick. She eloped and married the love of her life, Francis "Babe" Muscatell, in January 1951 who preceded her in death in 2011. Also predeceased are her siblings Jackie, Madelyn, Dorothy, Evelyn, Lorraine and Michael.
Throughout her life, Marian enjoyed volunteering as a Cub Scout den mother, Brownie and Girl Scout leader, Bible Study Fellowship Leader, lay counselor at church, Special Olympics organizer, and being a member of the Red Hats and Murfreesboro Symphony Guild. She also collected bells, bird houses, nativities and was a crossword puzzle aficionado.
Marian is survived by her son and wife, John and Linda Muscatell; her daughter and husband, Rhonda and Walter Louis; her daughter Marian Mitchell; her son Daniel Muscatell; her grandchildren and wives, Micah and Elizabeth Louis; Daniel and Josefina Louis; and Sarah and Adam Finoccharia who birthed a great-grandson, Bruno.
A private family gathering will occur and her ashes will be interred beside her husband at Evergreen Cemetery. She is loved and will be sorely missed.
Published in The Daily News Journal on Sept. 24, 2019