Murfreesboro - Marianna Lane, age 93, passed away on November 1, 2020. She lived all of her life in Rutherford County. She was the daughter of the late Charley G. Alsup and Johnnie McCaslin Alsup Warren. She was preceded in death by her husband of almost 69 years, Robert Lane; her parents; her stepfather, Tommy Warren; and her step-sister, Evelyn Warren Carter. She is survived by her daughter, Patricia Lane Embree (Michael) of Brentwood; granddaughter, Lane Embree Everett (Joel) of Clarksboro, New Jersey, two great-grandsons, Miles and Nathan Everett; nephew, Tommy Carter (Pansey) and niece Debra Carter Harris (Steven).
She was a member of Holly Grove Baptist Church for over 80 years. She taught the Senior adult Sunday School Class for 60 years and was the pianist for decades.
She was a graduate of Walter Hill High School and Middle Tennessee State University. She taught school in the Rutherford County School system for 42 years.
Marianna was a member of Alpha Delta Kappa, teachers' sorority for over 25 years. She was also a member of the Stones River Manor Ladies Auxiliary. She was an avid reader and loved to do needlework.
Most of all she loved the Lord and her church.
Because of the covid situation and for the safety of all, no service will be held at this time. A celebration of life will be held at a later time when it is deemed safe. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be given to Stones River Manor or Alive Hospice of Murfreesboro.
The family wishes to thank the many friends and relatives of Robert and Marianna for the many acts of kindness and caring for them in their sicknesses and passing.
