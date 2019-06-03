Services
Woodfin Chapel - Smyrna
203 N. Lowry Street
Smyrna, TN 37167
615-459-3254
Marie Pope
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 8, 2019
1:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Woodfin Chapel Smyrna
Memorial service
Saturday, Jun. 8, 2019
5:00 PM
Woodfin Chapel Smyrna
Marie B. Pope Obituary
Marie B. Pope

Lavergne - Marie B. Pope, age 62 of Lavergne passed away on Friday, May 31, 2019. She was the daughter of the late Harold Brown Sr. and Goldie B. Brown. She was also preceded in death by son, Joseph Michael Dotson; brothers, Harold Brown Jr. and Robert W. Taylor Sr.; sister, Brenda Faye Vanness; and nephew, Carl David Brimm Jr.

Memorial service will be 5:00PM Saturday, June 8, 2019 at Woodfin Chapel Smyrna.

Mrs. Pope is survived by her husband of 21 years George A. Pope; daughter Sheila Marie Dotson; stepson, Christopher Allen Pope; "Jackson"; sisters, Patricia Brimm and her husband David, Ann Hawkins; grandchildren, Cody Joseph and Hunter Wayne Ashworth, Joseph Loggins, Brianna Dickson, and Zackery Dotson; great granddaughter Havana Leanne Aguilera; nephews, William Thomas Brimm and his wife Denise, Jerry Lee Hawkins, Jace S. Hawkins Jr.; nieces, Brenda Faye Bryan and her husband Michael, and Jamie Ann Hawkins; and her lifelong best friend Vicky Rigsby.

Mrs. Pope was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother. She would always be found cooking, spending time with family, friends, being outdoors, and loving on "Jackson." In her free time she also loved to refurbish furniture and lay by the pool.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Sarah Cannon Breast Cancer Association in loving memory of Marie B. Pope.

Visitation will be from 1:00-5:00pm Saturday, June 8, 2019 at Woodfin Chapel Smyrna. 615-459-3254. www.woodfinchapel.com
Published in The Daily News Journal on June 3, 2019
