Marilyn Stein Cohen passed away on July 10th, 2020 at the age of 94 in Atlanta, GA. She is survived by four children, Adele (Larry Pett) of Atlanta, Mike (Carolyn) of Jupiter, FL, Rich (Robin) of Atlanta, and Diane (Andy Green) of Columbia, MD; seven grandchildren and six great-grandchildren in addition to many other close nieces, nephews, and cousins. Marilyn was predeceased by her loving husband of 62 years, Mortimer (Mort); daughter, Mitzi Echt of Modi'in, Israel; and her close sister, Eileen Berry of Nashville.



Marilyn was born and grew up in Joliet, IL and had her own piano concert through a Conservatory of Music as a teen. She moved to Nashville when her sister asked her to live with her while her sister's husband was away serving in WWII. Marilyn then attended and graduated from Vanderbilt University in Nashville in the mid-1940s with a degree in Mathematics - Magna Cum Laude. During that time, she volunteered to make and serve meals to the troops through the USO. She participated in many other activities, including singing in an acapella group and her sorority, Alpha Epsilon Phi.



She settled with her husband Mort in Murfreesboro, TN, and was a devoted and involved mother to her five children. Her undertakings included PTA President, Girl Scout leader, Cub Scout leader, Investment Club founder, and many other volunteer activities. Marilyn and her husband, Mort, were active members of West End Synagogue in Nashville for 60 years.



In the early 1960's, Marilyn and Mort established their business, Cohen's Interiors, in Murfreesboro, specializing in carpet, draperies, and other interior decorating services. Marilyn taught herself interior decorating skills, taking some courses, and managed the financial side of the business for 30 years. Marilyn and Mort were friendly and knew many in the community through their business and community involvement.



After retiring, Marilyn and Mort were able to enjoy traveling to several international destinations, primarily with Elder Hostels. A travel highlight was a cruise to celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary which included their children and grandchildren. Marilyn also volunteered with Meals on Wheels, was involved in Lioness Club, and along with Mort was a frequent participant at the Senior Center in Murfreesboro, including ping pong competitions.



Marilyn moved to Atlanta in 2009 to be near her children and continued to be as busy as ever in her retirement community with social activities and enjoyed time with family and friends. She was known for her love and enjoyment of people - interacting with family and friends.



Family contacts: Adele (adelebc@gmail.com); Mike (mcoheneeg@gmail.com); Rich (rcohenga@yahoo.com); Diane (diandyg@gmail.com )









