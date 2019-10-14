Services
Scales & Sons Funeral Home
318 E. State Street
Murfreesboro, TN 37130
615-893-1313
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
First Baptist Murfreesboro
738 East Castle St.
Murfreesboro, TN
View Map
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
12:00 PM
First Baptist Murfreesboro
738 East Castle St.
Murfreesboro, TN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Marilyn Talley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marilyn "Shay" Talley

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marilyn "Shay" Talley Obituary
Marilyn "Shay" Talley

Murfreesboro - Age 65, October 11, 2019.

Survived by husband, Monroe Talley Jr.; daughter, Simquita (Barry) Leveretter; son, Brian Talley; mother, Lula Pearl Lyles; sisters, Wyonna Lyles, Tjwanna Howard and Pearl McKnight; four aunts; one uncle; other family and friends.

Visitation, Saturday, October 19th, 11-12 p.m., funeral to follow at First Baptist Church, 738 E. Castle Street. Interment, Evergreen Cemetery. Scales & Sons Funeral Home, 615-893-1313; scalesandsons.com
Published in The Daily News Journal from Oct. 14 to Oct. 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marilyn's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now