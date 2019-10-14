|
|
Marilyn "Shay" Talley
Murfreesboro - Age 65, October 11, 2019.
Survived by husband, Monroe Talley Jr.; daughter, Simquita (Barry) Leveretter; son, Brian Talley; mother, Lula Pearl Lyles; sisters, Wyonna Lyles, Tjwanna Howard and Pearl McKnight; four aunts; one uncle; other family and friends.
Visitation, Saturday, October 19th, 11-12 p.m., funeral to follow at First Baptist Church, 738 E. Castle Street. Interment, Evergreen Cemetery. Scales & Sons Funeral Home, 615-893-1313; scalesandsons.com
Published in The Daily News Journal from Oct. 14 to Oct. 17, 2019