Hermitage Funeral Home | Old Hickory Cemetery
535 Shute Ln
Old Hickory, TN 37138
(615) 889-0361
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 31, 2019
10:00 AM - 2:00 PM
Visitation
535 Shute Ln
Old Hickory, TN 37138
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Jul. 31, 2019
2:00 PM
Celebration of Life
535 Shute Ln
Old Hickory, TN 37138
Marilyn Webb Skelley


1942 - 2019
Marilyn Webb Skelley Obituary
Marilyn Webb Skelley

Lascassas - Age 77, passed away Saturday, July 27, 2019.

She was born in Old Hickory, Tennessee, to the late Raymond M. Webb and Mamie Dunaway Webb. Mrs. Skelley graduated from DuPont High School Class of '60 and enjoyed get-togethers with the class of '59. She loved animals, watching sports and sewing. She was a perfect and loving wife, mother and grandmother.

She is survived by her husband of 56 years, John Skelley; daughters, Lori (Larry) Smith and Teri (Brian) Brown; son, Rusty (Angela) Skelley; grandchildren, Katie, Eric, Jordan, Jacob, Anna, Mary, Kate and Alison; great grandchild, Presley; and sister, Carolyn Schoch.

The Celebration of Mrs. Skelley's Life will be at Hermitage Funeral Home on Wednesday, July 31, 2019 at 2:00 pm with Rev. James Overcast officiating. Visitation will be from 10:00 am until the time of service.

Interment will follow at Hermitage Memorial Gardens.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Dunaway's Chapel United Methodist Church, 9665 Dunaway Chapel Road, Lascassas, Tennessee 37085, or to the Nashville Humane Society, 213 Oceola Avenue, Nashville, Tennessee 37209.

Please visit the online obituary: www.hermitagefh.com.
Published in The Daily News Journal on July 30, 2019
