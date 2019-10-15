Services
Roselawn Funeral Home & Memorial Gardens
5350 NW Broad Street
Murfreesboro, TN 37129
(615) 893-2742
Marilynn Colvard

Marilynn Colvard Obituary
Marilynn Colvard

Murfreesboro - Marilynn S. Colvard, of Murfreesboro, TN, passed away on Monday, October 14, 2019 at Adams Place. Mrs. Colvard was born in Memphis, Tennessee and was the daughter of the late Newton and Leila Dacus Schmermund. She is survived by her husband, Robert G. Colvard; daughter Ms. Kamara L. Hirni of Newnan, GA; sister, Ms. Nancy Cartwright of Durham, NC; nephews, Edward Cartwright of Durham, NC and Jon Cartwright of Sapporo, Japan. Graveside services to celebrate Mrs. Colvard will be at Eleven O'clock the morning of Thursday, October 17, 2019 at Roselawn Memorial Gardens.

Mrs. Colvard was a longtime member of First Baptist Church of Murfreesboro. She received her Bachelor of Arts (English) from the University of Tennessee, Knoxville in 1957, where she was a proud member of Sigma Kappa sorority, and her Masters (Library Science) from George Peabody College in Nashville in 1961. Mrs. Colvard was proud to have served in various roles in library science as evidenced by her time at Memphis Public Library and Memphis State University from 1957-1968, Georgia Southern University from 1972-1973; 1976-1977 as Assistant Catalog Librarian, Middle Tennessee State University from 1980-1981 as Assistant Reference Librarian and Murfreesboro City Schools and Rutherford County Schools from 1984-1993 in various librarian and teaching roles. She was an accomplished seamstress, an accomplished genealogist, she enjoyed antiquing, especially for china and glassware and she loved the Corgi dog breed. The family will meet at Roselawn Funeral Home at 10:45 am and have a procession to the graveside. Roselawn Funeral Home, 5350 NW Broad Street, Murfreesboro, TN 37129, 615-893-2742.
Published in The Daily News Journal from Oct. 15 to Oct. 17, 2019
