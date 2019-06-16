Services
New Generation Funeral Home - Antioch
2930 Murfreesboro Pike
Antioch, TN 37013
(615) 365-7105
Viewing
Friday, Jun. 21, 2019
1:00 PM - 5:00 PM
New Generation Funeral Home - Antioch
2930 Murfreesboro Pike
Antioch, TN 37013
View Map
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 22, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Olive Branch Church
Murfreesboro, TN
View Map
Mario DeJuan Sneed Obituary
Mario DeJuan Sneed

Murfreesboro - Age 42, June 12, 2019.

Survived by son, Sh'Quan Sneed; sister, Terika Sneed; parents, Ronnie and Marsha Murray; grandmother, Rosa Lee Sanford; other relatives and friends.

Viewing, Friday, June 21, 1-5 p.m. at New Generation. Visitation Saturday, June 22, 11-12 p.m., funeral to follow at Olive Branch Church, Murfreesboro. Interment, Evergreen Cemetery.

New Generation Funeral Home, 615-365-7105. newgenerationfh.com.
Published in The Daily News Journal on June 16, 2019
