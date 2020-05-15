|
Marion Ann Maupin Haynes
Eagleville, TN - Mrs. Marion Ann Maupin Haynes, age 74, died Thur., May 14, 2020 at her home in Eagleville, TN. Mrs. Maupin was a native of Rutherford Co. and was a daughter of the late John D. and Mable Barnett Maupin. She was a homemaker and retired after 32 years of service as a nurse at the former Williamson Co. Hospital and later, Williamson Medical Center in Franklin. Mrs. Maupin was a long time member of Mt. Vernon Cumberland Presbyterian Church in Rockvale, TN. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by a sister, Dorothy Scott and brothers, J. D. Maupin, Freeland Maupin and Ollie B. Maupin.
Mrs. Maupin is survived by her husband of 57 years, Joe Ed Haynes, Eagleville, TN; children, Keith Edward Haynes, Eagleville, TN, Pam (Randy) Owen, Rockvale, TN; granddaughter, Madison "Madi" Owen, Rockvale, TN; sisters, Mildred (Billy) Briley, Mary Ruth Fulton and Carlene Janes, all of Murfreesboro, TN; brothers, James (Clara) Maupin, College Grove, TN, Thomas (Beulah) Maupin, Murfreesboro, TN; devoted sister-in-law and nephew, Julia and Chris Haynes, Eagleville, TN.
In light of the Coronavirus health crisis, there will be no visitation and a family graveside service will be held on Sunday, May 17, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at Simpson Cemetery in the Rover Comm. of Bedford Co. with Rev. Judy Sides officiating. Burial will follow in Simpson Cemetery. Please know that online tributes thru the funeral home website are equally appreciated.
