|
|
Marjorie Hernandez
Smyrna - Marjorie passed away in the early morning hours of February 13, 2020 at the age of 95 and a half. She is survived by her 3 children, Mona Hernandez, Rosemary Smith (Bart) and Myron Palmer (Teresa). She has 4 grandchildren, Gary Mason, Russell Smith, Abby Palmer and Lauren Palmer and three great-grandchildren. Visitation will be Saturday, February 15, 2020 from 11:00am until 8:00pm at Woodfin Chapel, Smyrna. Funeral services will be Sunday, February 16, 2020 at 2:30pm at Woodfin Chapel, Smyrna. Graveside services will be Sunday, February 16, 2020 at 4:30pm at Nolensville Cemetery.
Published in The Daily News Journal from Feb. 14 to Feb. 15, 2020