|
|
Mark Allen Durham
Lascassas, TN - Mark Allen Durham, age 66 of Lascassas, TN, passed away Friday, August 30, 2019. A native of Kokomo, IN, he was the son of the late Paul and Betty Jane Harwood Durham.
Mr. Durham is survived by his wife of 22 years, Becky Wolfe Durham; sons, David Wayne Church of Smyrna, TN and Matt Church and his wife Katie of LaVergne, TN; brothers, Larry and Jerry Durham; sisters, Lola Brown and Mary Lee all of Indiana; seven grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be Monday from 1:00 PM to 4:00 PM at Woodfin Chapel, Smyrna. Funeral service will follow at 4:00 PM with Chaplain Aaron Menard officiating.
Mr. Durham was a US Navy veteran and a Branch Manager with Spot Coolers (Carrier).
An online guestbook for the Durham family is available at www.woodfinchapel.com.
Woodfin Chapel, Smyrna. 615-459-3254.
Published in The Daily News Journal on Sept. 1, 2019