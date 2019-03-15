Services
Woodfin Funeral Chapel
1488 LASCASSAS PIKE
Murfreesboro, TN 37130
(615) 893-5151
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 15, 2019
11:00 AM - 2:00 PM
Woodfin Funeral Chapel
1488 LASCASSAS PIKE
Murfreesboro, TN 37130
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 15, 2019
2:00 PM
Woodfin Funeral Chapel
1488 LASCASSAS PIKE
Murfreesboro, TN 37130
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mark Barnes
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mark Barnes


1972 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Mark Barnes Obituary
Mark Barnes

Murfreesboro - Mark Lewis Barnes, age 46, of Murfreesboro, TN, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, March 12, 2019. A native of Clarksburg, WV, he was preceded in death by his father, Terry Barnes, and Ethel Wolfe who he loved like a mother.

Funeral services will be Friday at 2:00 p.m. at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Dr. Mike Norris and Pastor John Herdman will officiate. A private family burial will be in Windrow Cemetery.

He is surived by his loving wife, Angie Barnes; his children, Collin Barnes and Brooke Barnes; mother, Cheryl Wilhelm of Clarksburg, WV; Mickey Swick of Clarksburg, WV who he loved like a brother. Mark was also close to his fellow officers of the Rutherford County Sheriff's Department and he appreciated the bond of brotherhood they shared.

Mark was a member of Franklin Road Baptist. He was retired with the Rutherford County Sheriff's Department. Mark was an avid sports fan and attended Ohio Valley College on a baseball scholarship. He was a loyal fan of the West Virginia Mountaineers and the Seattle Seahawks.

Family will serve as pallbearers. The Rutherford County Sheriff's Department will serve as honorary pallbearers.

Memorials in memory of Mark can be made to the Murfreesboro Alive Hospice.

Visitation will be Friday from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at Woodfin Memorial Chapel.

An online guestbook is available at www.woodfinchapel.com

615-893-5151
Published in The Daily News Journal on Mar. 15, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now