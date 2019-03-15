|
Mark Barnes
Murfreesboro - Mark Lewis Barnes, age 46, of Murfreesboro, TN, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, March 12, 2019. A native of Clarksburg, WV, he was preceded in death by his father, Terry Barnes, and Ethel Wolfe who he loved like a mother.
Funeral services will be Friday at 2:00 p.m. at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Dr. Mike Norris and Pastor John Herdman will officiate. A private family burial will be in Windrow Cemetery.
He is surived by his loving wife, Angie Barnes; his children, Collin Barnes and Brooke Barnes; mother, Cheryl Wilhelm of Clarksburg, WV; Mickey Swick of Clarksburg, WV who he loved like a brother. Mark was also close to his fellow officers of the Rutherford County Sheriff's Department and he appreciated the bond of brotherhood they shared.
Mark was a member of Franklin Road Baptist. He was retired with the Rutherford County Sheriff's Department. Mark was an avid sports fan and attended Ohio Valley College on a baseball scholarship. He was a loyal fan of the West Virginia Mountaineers and the Seattle Seahawks.
Family will serve as pallbearers. The Rutherford County Sheriff's Department will serve as honorary pallbearers.
Memorials in memory of Mark can be made to the Murfreesboro Alive Hospice.
Visitation will be Friday from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at Woodfin Memorial Chapel.
