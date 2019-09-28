|
Mark Jernigan
Murfreesboro - Mark Conrad Jernigan, 88, of Murfreesboro, TN, passed away Thursday, September 26, 2019. He was born on October 4, 1930 in Dechard, TN and was preceded in death by his parents, Butler and Theresa Gang Jernigan, brothers Butler, Charles and Richard Jernigan, and sisters Marie Hollis, Vera Powers, Jessie Lou Garner, Catherine Jernigan, and Anne Gipson.
He is survived by his wife of sixty-three years, June Rogers Evans Jernigan, sons Terry (Cynthia) Jernigan and Greg (Karen) Jernigan, daughter Kelly (Eddie) Rogers; grandchildren Candace (Blake) Bowman, Seth (Hannah) Jernigan, Kyle, Cambrie, and Aiden Rogers, Tara Meade, and Tina Utley; and many nieces and nephews.
He was a long time member of the Claxton church of Christ. He currently was a member of Salem Creek church of Christ. He served as an elder, deacon, teacher, and preacher for many years in various congregations. He served in the United States Navy, during The Korean War as an engineman. After twenty-four years of service, he retired from the United States Army National Guard. He graduated from MTSU in 1960 with a Bachelors Degree in Biology. He was a nuclear biologist for Lockheed-Martin in Oak Ridge, TN for 28 years.
He was a loving husband, Dad, and Paw-Paw. He shared his love for hunting, fishing, and being outdoors with his children and friends. Playing cards was a must at all Jernigan family gatherings. He enjoyed listening to country music and would often sing along. He had a heart for serving others. After retiring, he served as a dispatcher for the volunteer fire department. He also volunteered for Mended Hearts for twenty years. One of the great joys of his life was spending time with all of his grandchildren. He was very present in each of their lives.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Middle Tennessee Christian School.
Visitation will be Sunday, September 29, 2019, from 2-5 PM at Woodfin Funeral Chapel in Murfreesboro and Monday, September 30, 2019 11-1 PM. The service will follow on Monday at 1 PM with a private burial Tuesday at The Tennessee Veteran's Cemetery with military honors.
Published in The Daily News Journal on Sept. 28, 2019