Mark Swain
Murfreesboro - Mark A. Swain, age 59, passed away on Saturday, August 8, 2020 at Alive Hospice of Murfreesboro. He was a native and life-long resident of Rutherford County.
Mark was preceded in death by his parents, William and Gussie Swain. He is survived by his sister, Diane Corzatt of Jamestown, TN and one niece.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements are being handled by Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home; 820 South Church St. Murfreesboro, TN 37130 (615)893-2422. Please leave condolences at www.jenningsandayers.com
