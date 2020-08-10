1/1
Mark Swain
Mark Swain

Murfreesboro - Mark A. Swain, age 59, passed away on Saturday, August 8, 2020 at Alive Hospice of Murfreesboro. He was a native and life-long resident of Rutherford County.

Mark was preceded in death by his father, William Swain. He is survived by his mother, Gussie Swain; sister, Diane Corzatt of Jamestown, TN and niece, Victoria Ramsey.

A memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements are being handled by Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home; 820 South Church St. Murfreesboro, TN 37130 (615)893-2422. Please leave condolences at www.jenningsandayers.com.




Published in The Daily News Journal on Aug. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
