Martarias "Bubba" McCullough
Murfreesboro - 30 d. 10/07/2020.
Survivors by Very devoted parents, Robert, Jr. and Melanie McCullough; Devoted daughter, Makenna McCullough; Very devoted sisters, Markela "Kiki" McCullough, Marchetta (Kevin) McDonald; Other relatives and friends.
Public walk through viewing Friday 4-6 PM Hellum Funeral Chapel. Saturday family visit 10-11 AM funeral to follow Belle Aire Baptist, Elder Monte Lester, Sr. eulogist. Interment Evergreen Cemetery.
Hellum Funeral Home, Inc., 615-893-4323.
Published in The Daily News Journal from Oct. 12 to Oct. 15, 2020.