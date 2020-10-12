Or Copy this URL to Share

Martarias "Bubba" McCullough



Murfreesboro - 30 d. 10/07/2020.



Survivors by Very devoted parents, Robert, Jr. and Melanie McCullough; Devoted daughter, Makenna McCullough; Very devoted sisters, Markela "Kiki" McCullough, Marchetta (Kevin) McDonald; Other relatives and friends.



Public walk through viewing Friday 4-6 PM Hellum Funeral Chapel. Saturday family visit 10-11 AM funeral to follow Belle Aire Baptist, Elder Monte Lester, Sr. eulogist. Interment Evergreen Cemetery.



Hellum Funeral Home, Inc., 615-893-4323.









