Martha Alice Chavez
Murfreesboro - Martha Alice Chavez, age 86 of Murfreesboro, TN passed away on February 7, 2019. She is preceded in death by her husband, Johnnie Chavez, Jr.; parents, James Lindsey and Sara Hale Adkerson; and four siblings. She was a lifelong teacher.
Mrs. Chavez is survived by her children, Debbie Oliphant (Andy) of Smyrna, Denise Chavez of Murfreesboro, Sherryl Chavez of Murfreesboro, Kim Reaux (Tony) of Christiana, and Johnnie Chavez, III (Monique) of Murfreesboro; grandchildren, Drew, Jaden, Brianna, Allyson, Megan, and Donovan; and great-grandchildren, Sierra and Hailey.
Visitation with the family will be Sunday, February 10th, 2019 from 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM at Woodfin Memorial Chapel with funeral service following at 5:00 PM.
Published in The Daily News Journal on Feb. 9, 2019