Services
Woodfin Funeral Chapel
1488 LASCASSAS PIKE
Murfreesboro, TN 37130
(615) 893-5151
For more information about
Martha Chavez
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Woodfin Funeral Chapel
1488 LASCASSAS PIKE
Murfreesboro, TN 37130
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Martha Chavez
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Martha Alice Chavez


1932 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Martha Alice Chavez Obituary
Martha Alice Chavez

Murfreesboro - Martha Alice Chavez, age 86 of Murfreesboro, TN passed away on February 7, 2019. She is preceded in death by her husband, Johnnie Chavez, Jr.; parents, James Lindsey and Sara Hale Adkerson; and four siblings. She was a lifelong teacher.

Mrs. Chavez is survived by her children, Debbie Oliphant (Andy) of Smyrna, Denise Chavez of Murfreesboro, Sherryl Chavez of Murfreesboro, Kim Reaux (Tony) of Christiana, and Johnnie Chavez, III (Monique) of Murfreesboro; grandchildren, Drew, Jaden, Brianna, Allyson, Megan, and Donovan; and great-grandchildren, Sierra and Hailey.

Visitation with the family will be Sunday, February 10th, 2019 from 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM at Woodfin Memorial Chapel with funeral service following at 5:00 PM.

Woodfin Memorial Chapel (615) 893-5151

www.woodfinchapel.com
Published in The Daily News Journal on Feb. 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.