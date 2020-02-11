Services
Woodfin Funeral Chapel
1488 LASCASSAS PIKE
Murfreesboro, TN 37130
(615) 893-5151
For more information about
Martha Davenport
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Woodfin Funeral Chapel
1488 LASCASSAS PIKE
Murfreesboro, TN 37130
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020
1:00 PM
Woodfin Funeral Chapel
1488 LASCASSAS PIKE
Murfreesboro, TN 37130
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Martha Davenport
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Martha Elizabeth Davenport

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Martha Elizabeth Davenport Obituary
Martha Elizabeth Davenport

Murfreesboro - Martha Elizabeth Davenport, age 85 of Murfreesboro died Monday February 10, 2020. She was a native of Rutherford County and was preceded in death by her husband Ray Davenport and parents, Lawrence and Annie Smotherman Lokey.

Mrs. Davenport was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She was a member of Cedar Gove United Methodist Church.

She is survived by her children, Billy Joe Davenport and wife Pam, Suzanne Edwards and husband Donald , Loretta Davenport, grandchildren, Philip Davenport and wife Eve, Mark Davenport and wife Buffy, Eric Edwards, Jennifer Waters and fiancé Clayton Hughes, Dona Mooneyhan and husbandTimmy, Megan Rollin and husband Jimmy, Joseph Hayes and wife Jensy, 19 Great-grandchildren; brother, Charles Lokey.

Visitation will be 11AM till 1:00PM with Funeral Service at 1:00PM Thursday at Woodfin Memorial Chapel with Sherman Boyd officiating. Burial will follow in Whitworth Cemetery. www.woodfinchapel.com
Published in The Daily News Journal from Feb. 11 to Feb. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Martha's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -