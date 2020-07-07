Martha Jean Smithson Melton
Murfreesboro - Martha Jean Smithson Melton, age 78, of Murfreesboro passed away Monday, July 6, 2020 at NHC of Murfreesboro. She was a native of Gassaway, Cannon Co.
Survivors include her children, Susan (Albert) Donnell of Auburntown, Sandra (Mark) Stiles of Dayton, & Rex Melton of Woodbury; Grandchildren, Abby Stiles of Dayton & Lexie Melton of McMinnville; Brother, Danny (Louise) Smithson of Chattanooga; and Brother-in-law, Ray (Jean) Melton of Thompson Station.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Joe B. Melton; Son, Joey Wayne Melton; Parents, Clarence & Thene Nokes Smithson; and Sister, Thelma Crosslin.
Ms. Melton was a member of the Gassaway church of Christ and was a seamstress.
Martha Jean faced many challenges during her lifetime, but those challenges did not prevent her from living a remarkable life. She was an inspiration to so many because she welcomed every day with a smile on her face. She was a woman of grace and elegance whose joy arose from all she gave to others.
Private Family Funeral Services will be 2 PM Wednesday, July 8, 2020 in the Chapel of Woodbury Funeral Home with Bro. Billy Robison officiating. Interment will be held at Sycamore Cemetery immediately following. Visitation with the family will be from 10 AM until time of service Wednesday.
Family will serve as pallbearers. Her NHC Family will serve as Honorary Pallbearers.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Jean Melton to NHC Murfreesboro c/o Lynn Foster, 420 N. University St., Murfreesboro, TN 37130.
For the safety of the family and the public, the family requests that everyone attending the services please wear a face mask and social distance following COVID guidelines.
Woodbury Funeral Home, 615.563.2311, www.woodburyfuneralhome.net