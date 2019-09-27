|
|
Martha Tarpley
Murfreesboro - Martha Ann Shores Tarpley was born the sixth of seven children to Cortez and Vera Shores on March 6, 1934 in Wilson County. She passed away on September 25, 2019 in Franklin.
She is survived by her only son, John, and her daughter-in-law, Laura. She has two grandchildren: Kendall (Austen) Hildebrand and Benjamin. She is also survived by her brother Jack and two beloved sisters-in-law, Allie Cummings and Belle Cummings and one brother-in-law, Hubert. She is predeceased by her husband of 64 years, Robert; her mother and father; her brothers C.P. and Joe; and her sisters Dorothy, Nina and Wilma.
She found the greatest joys in her family and her faith. She loved to cook and passed her famous chocolate pie recipe down to future generations of young cooks. She loved going to church for years at Lascassas Baptist Church, Walter Hill Baptist Church, and Franklin Road Baptist Church, and she loved to share that she read the Bible from cover to cover each year.
During her final year of life, Martha received excellent care from her personal caregivers Raelynn and Naomi, the staff of Park View Meadows in Murfreesboro, the staff of NHC Franklin particularly Lola Gordon, Virginia Carter, Andrea Fowler and Susan Kling and Williamson Medical Center.
A visitation will be held at Jennings & Ayers on Friday, September 27 from 4-7 pm. A family and friends graveside service will be held on Saturday, September 28 at 10 a.m. Interment will be in Roselawn Memorial Gardens.
Arrangements are under the direction of Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 820 South Church St., Murfreesboro, TN 37130. 615-893-2422. Please leave online condolences at www.jenningsandayers.com.
Published in The Daily News Journal on Sept. 27, 2019