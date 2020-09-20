Martin Ray Thomas
Murfreesboro - Martin Ray Thomas, age 60, passed away on Thursday, September 17, 2020 at his residence. He was a native of Uniontown, PA.
Martin was preceded in death by his mother, June Etta Thomas; son, Martin Adam Thomas and brother, Mark Allen Thomas. He is survived by his wife, Barbara Thomas, father, Adam Martin Thomas, daughter, Crystal Thomas, sisters; Roxann (JoJo) Sanders and Renee (Mike) Alexander and grandchildren Drake McAuley and Maykayla Thomas.
A Chapel service will be held at 11:00A.M. on Tuesday, September 22, 2020 in Jennings and Ayers Chapel with Dr. Lenny Farmer officiating. Burial will follow at Roselawn Memorial Gardens with family and friends serving as pallbearers. Visitation with the family will be from 4:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M. on Monday, September 21, 2020 and from 9:00 A.M. until service time on Tuesday, September 22, 2020 at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home and Cremation Services; 820 South Church St. Murfreesboro, TN 37130 (615)893-2422. Please leave condolences at www.jenningsandayers.com
.