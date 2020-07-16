Marvin Anthony Maes



Marvin Anthony Maes, MAI, CRE, left us for a new life in July 2020 after a short battle with cancer. He was 72. Northern, Catholic, military, engineer; these words define the exact box that shaped Marvin's life and directed his path.



Born in Richmond MI on a dairy farm, altar boy at St. Augustine, ROTC graduate at Michigan Tech, he accepted his commission and entered the US Army Corp of Engineers as a Second Lieutenant. He completed his service in the National Guard, and was honorably discharged as Captain Maes. His passion for all things military continued throughout his life; he spent countless hours reading military history, studying weaponry and battle strategy.



He found his way to Tennessee and to his career in Real Estate Appraisal. That career lasted more than 40 years until he closed his practice, Property Group, in April 2019. He described commercial appraisal work as the last job for a Renaissance Man. He relished learning about every aspect of the industry that the building housed, and he loved appearing in court as an expert witness to defend his findings and his client's financial interest.



He was active in the Appraisal Institute, at the local and national level, serving as president of the local chapter, regional education chair, on the governing council at the national level.



Marvin loved history, tools and gadgets, TV football, spread sheets, and being a dad to his boys. He made sure that they had opportunities to play sports, participate in Scouts, and learn skills with tools from him.



He is survived by his wife, Jannette Long Harden, sons Patrick Maes (Jennifer Steveland), Dave Harden (Amie Post Harden), beloved granddaughters, Iris and Eleanor Harden, Brother Norman Maes (Sally Like), sister Charlene Van Meter, and sisters in law, Debbie Maes, and Linda Clontz. A very special thanks goes to fellow appraisers Phil Russ, Joe Draper, and Pam Ishee for their loving support in his final months.



His committal service was private; a gathering of friends will be held to honor his memory and share stories when health conditions are deemed safe.



Memorials can be made in his name to the MTSU Foundation, Real Estate Enrichment Fund: Mail to Office of Development, MTSU, PO Box 109 Murfreesboro TN 37132.









