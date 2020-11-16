1/1
Marvin Gray
Marvin Gray

Murfreesboro - Marvin Anthony Gray, age 62 of Murfreesboro, passed away Saturday, November 14, 2020. He was born in Nashville on June 20, 1958 to the late Finis Obie, Sr. and Iris Wilson Gray.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Mary Jayne Brummitt Gray; and his brothers, Ronnie and Finis Obie Gray Jr.

Mr. Gray proudly served his country as a member of the Marine Corps and was retired from the United States Army Corps of Engineers. He was an avid hunter and fisherman, a master guns man, and a motorcycle fanatic but above all he loved his family.

He is survived by his wife, Terrilynn Gray; his children, Katherine Ryan (husband Zach), John Gray, Melanie Gray, Brian Cauthon (wife Kristin), Samantha Nicole, William Lewis, and James Aimsworth; numerous grandchildren with one on the way; his sister, Sandra Lenoir; his beloved German shepherd, Bubba; and a host of other loving family and friends.

In accordance with his wishes, Mr. Gray is going to be cremated under the direction of Woodfin Memorial Chapel. His ashes will be spread around the country at various places that he held close to his heart.



Published in The Daily News Journal from Nov. 16 to Nov. 17, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Woodfin Funeral Chapel
1488 LASCASSAS PIKE
Murfreesboro, TN 37130
615.893.5151
