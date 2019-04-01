Mary Ann Adams Parker Victory



Murfreesboro - Mary Ann Adams Parker Victory, age 84, passed away on Friday, March 29, 2019 at her residence. She was a native of Coffee County but has lived in Rutherford County most of her life. She retired from Community Care of Rutherford County.



Mary was preceded in death by her husband, Raymond Victory, parents Frank and Tennie Qualls, brother, Joe Frank Qualls, sister, Dorothy Faulk and Grandson Cody. She is survived by her daughters; Ann Marie Hartley and Kimberly (Dean) Harrell, brothers; James Qualls, Donald (Alice) Qualls, and Wallace (Stella) Qualls, sister, Charlotte Thomas, grandchildren, Tasha, Listy and Brandon, six great grandchildren, five great great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.



A service for Mary Ann will be held at 1:00P.M. on Tuesday, April 2, 2019 in Pentecostals of Murfreesboro Chapel with Rev. Kevin Allen, Rev. Scott Armstrong and Bishop Phil Depriest officiating. Burial will follow at Riverside Cemetery with grandsons serving as pallbearers. Visitation with the family will be from 5:00P.M. until 8:00 P.M. on Monday, April 1, 2019 at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home and from 11:00A.M. until service on Tuesday, April 2, 2019 at Pentecostals of Murfreesboro Church.



In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Pentecostals of Murfreesboro Church.



Arrangements are under the direction of Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 820 South Church St., Murfreesboro, TN 37130. 615-893-2422. Published in The Daily News Journal on Apr. 1, 2019